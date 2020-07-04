McCARGAR, MARK ANTHONY March 6, 1959 – June 12,2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a truly Good Man. Mark was dearly loved by his brother Jeff (Billie), sister Candice, nephews Jeffrey, Robert and his Ionson cousins. He was most devoted to his best friend "Duke". He touched the hearts of his many friends both old and new, along with those from his neighbourhood and from the Toronto Sun and Star. We would like to take this opportunity to thank his neighbours who shared their stories of Mark with us and for their heartfelt condolences. "Ride on Marky"



