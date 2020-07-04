1/
MARK ANTHONY McCARGAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCARGAR, MARK ANTHONY March 6, 1959 – June 12,2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a truly Good Man. Mark was dearly loved by his brother Jeff (Billie), sister Candice, nephews Jeffrey, Robert and his Ionson cousins. He was most devoted to his best friend "Duke". He touched the hearts of his many friends both old and new, along with those from his neighbourhood and from the Toronto Sun and Star. We would like to take this opportunity to thank his neighbours who shared their stories of Mark with us and for their heartfelt condolences. "Ride on Marky"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved