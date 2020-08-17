1/1
ASIC, Mark July 15, 1926 - August 12, 2020 Peacefully, on August 12, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Cindy Lalonde and her husband Don, and cherished grandpa of Dr. Spencer Lalonde. Dear brother-in-law of Nellie Bavdek (the late Anton). Lovingly remembered by his nephews, Tony and Dan Bavdek and their families. A special thank you to the staff at Dom Lipa, who took such good care of Mark. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Tuesday, August 18th, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral mass at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 739 Brown's Line, on Wednesday, August 19th, at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, donations to Dom Lipa Nursing Home would be appreciated. Condolences at www.rskane.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
