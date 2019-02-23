Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK BARNARTT. View Sign

BARNARTT, MARK Born March 30, 1958, passed away on February 13, 2019 as the result of a tragic car accident. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years and best friend, Glenna Staufer, as well as his constant source of pride, his son Jordan Eric Staufer Barnartt. Mark was the son of Bert (1969) and Mary (2011) Barnartt, beloved son-in-law of Josef and Silvia Staufer of Orillia and a honorary brother-in-law of Karen Robitaille. Mark started working as a teenager at Canadian Tire Petroleum where he would meet his future wife in 1990. In 2000, Mark continued his career at Cango Petroleum for 8 years before moving on to Hyde's Distribution. Mark was planning to retire at the end of March. He had planned a vacation with his wife to Las Vegas, Nevada to celebrate their anniversary, as well as a trip with his son to Austin, Texas. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of Mark's life is planned to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, wash your car and check your tire pressure – it's what he would have wanted. Donations to the Welland County Humane Society would be appreciated and can be made by contacting H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 905-735-1414. Online condolences available at

