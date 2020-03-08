|
|
COLLINS, MARK CARROLL Mark was born the middle child of nine, on September 10, 1952 and passed away suddenly, on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, siblings Peter (Linda), Cecily (Jim), Sheila (Wally), David (Ruth), Catherine, Ellen (Andrew), Mary (John) and Michele (Dominic), the Leech clan and a huge circle of loving family and friends. Mass will be held at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Meaford, on Thursday, March 12th at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at Lora Bay Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Meaford Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020