Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARK COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK CARROLL COLLINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK CARROLL COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, MARK CARROLL Mark was born the middle child of nine, on September 10, 1952 and passed away suddenly, on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, siblings Peter (Linda), Cecily (Jim), Sheila (Wally), David (Ruth), Catherine, Ellen (Andrew), Mary (John) and Michele (Dominic), the Leech clan and a huge circle of loving family and friends. Mass will be held at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Meaford, on Thursday, March 12th at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at Lora Bay Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Meaford Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -