DENNIS, Mark December 1, 1962 - February 13, 2020 In Memory of Mark Dennis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Dennis on February 13, 2020. Mark will be remembered as upbeat, funny, smart and easy to talk to, with a very big heart. He made many friends through his work and a great passion for golf. He will be greatly missed. A private, family burial will be followed by a memorial service at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre for friends and family Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020