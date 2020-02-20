Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark DENNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark DENNIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark DENNIS Obituary
DENNIS, Mark December 1, 1962 - February 13, 2020 In Memory of Mark Dennis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Dennis on February 13, 2020. Mark will be remembered as upbeat, funny, smart and easy to talk to, with a very big heart. He made many friends through his work and a great passion for golf. He will be greatly missed. A private, family burial will be followed by a memorial service at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre for friends and family Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -