WATSON, MARK DONALD July 25,1961 - November 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family announces the untimely passing of our dearest Mark, born and raised in Toronto. Predeceased by his loving parents Don and Joan Watson and sister Lynn. Life partner and cherished husband to Deborah. Very proud and devoted father to Michael (Jia), Amanda (Rodolfo) and David (Robin). Adoring Grandpa to Jack and Rudy and to the newest grandbabies enroute. Mark will be greatly missed by his dear sister Debra (Pete) and also by his many special nephews, nieces, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Mark celebrated a long and successful career in the Transportation Industry working his way up the ladder through hard work, determination and ambition. Mark will be lovingly remembered as a generous and loyal man, intelligent and passionate. An avid reader and history buff, Mark also enjoyed engaging in lively debate, loved his travel experiences, music concerts, skydiving adventures, Cottage life and Game of Throne family nights. Foremost, Mark valued and treasured the quality time he spent with his adored and adoring family creating truly unforgettable memories. A private service has taken place. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Mark's wishes, please consider making a memorial donation to the Ophthalmology Trust to support optic nerve research in the Department of Ophthalmology & Vision Sciences at the University of Toronto: https://donate.utoronto.ca/give/show/134 or to Better Living Health and Community Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
