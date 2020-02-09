Home

MARK EDWARD IRISH

IRISH, MARK EDWARD December 14, 1951 – February 6, 2020 Peacefully passed away with family by his side and loving mother, Kathlyn, holding his hand. While his late father, Dr. Paul Joseph Irish, was holding Mark's other hand. Brothers and sisters, Paul, Eileen, Kathleen, Maureen, David and Margaret will miss him always. Mark was predeceased by infant brother Vincent and youngest brother Peter. Brother-in-law to Cathleen Irish, Gregory Rogers, Mark McKay and Gloria Taylor. Mark was a devoted and loved uncle to 23 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. Mark was proud to be a godfather to Paul Irish and Caitlin Rogers-Aquino. They cherished his humour, kindness and generosity. Mark will be missed by cousins, family and friends. Mark was a graduate of Brebeuf College School, Seneca College and York University. His love of reading, history and Toronto led him to create Toronto Storied Walking Tours, a venture that he loved and was proud of. Visitation will take place at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made to Hill House Hospice, where Mark was cared for with kindness and dignity. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020
