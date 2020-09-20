1/
Mark MANNING
MANNING, Mark April 21, 1962 - September 11, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mark Manning on September 11, 2020, at the age of 58, at Humber River Hospital. Loving and devoted father to Sean and Erin. Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Terry Manning as well as his brother Paul (Jeanette). Will be missed by his siblings Robert (Carol), David (Linda), Michael (Marlene) and Mary (Colin). He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mark was a loyal employee with the City of Toronto until his retirement in 2017. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be contacted once arrangements have been made, or would like to offer condolences please email us at manning.memoriam@gmail.com. Condolences can also be left at the R.S. Kane website. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Mark's memory to the Children's Wish Foundation or the charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
