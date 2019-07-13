Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK NARINDER RAMPHAL. View Sign Service Information Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga 420 Dundas St East Mississauga , ON L5A 1X5 (905)-272-4040 Obituary

RAMPHAL, MARK NARINDER 1978 - 2019 Mark Ramphal passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in a tragic accident while enjoying a beautiful summer morning with friends. Mourning his loss are his devastated family, friends and colleagues. He is survived by his loving parents, Pamela and Dennis Ramphal; devoted sisters, Ravena (Dave Campbell), Xaviera, Melissa (Duane Palmer) and Samantha (Jay Mingo); nieces, Teanna Chase and Hanna Campbell, and nephews, Elias and Max Palmer; and girlfriend, Sylwia Kubinska. He will be sorely missed forever by his Tiwari and Ramphal uncles, aunts and cousins, a large extended family, and many friends. The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the kind individuals who pulled Mark from the water and performed CPR on him; to the police and paramedics who attended to Mark afterwards; and to the staff of St. Michael's Hospital who assisted the family. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street, East Mississauga) on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. On line condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca . The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Baptist Church, 1078 Klondike Road, Kanata, Ontario. Two Viewings will precede on Friday, July 19th, from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at KELLY FUNERAL HOME - KANATA CHAPEL, 580 Eagleson Road, Kanata. Interment will take place following the funeral on July 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Capital Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3700 Prince of Wales Drive, Nepean. Reception to follow. Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

