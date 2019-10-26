Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK RONALD BARBOUR WILSON. View Sign Service Information Funeral Co-operative of Ottawa / Coopérative funéraire d'Ottawa 419 St-Laurent Ottawa , ON K1K 2Z8 (613)-288-2689 Obituary

WILSON, MARK RONALD BARBOUR Mark died in his 67th year on October 21, 2019, with two of his three sisters at his side, 10 years after receiving a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer. A creative craftsman who left a legacy of finely conceived projects for discriminating clients, he also built television and film sets and even dog sleds. In his early years, he delighted his friends with wildly inventive mail-art projects that Canada Post obligingly delivered. Mark was fascinated with how things worked and never saw a machine he didn't love. A loyal friend and storyteller, he held his audience captive with colourful anecdotes. He had a beautiful voice and, although not religious, sang at one time in an evangelical church barbershop quartet, saying, "The church has the best music." Predeceased by parents, Marion Wilson (née Conroy) and William (Bill) Wilson, brother Christopher Wilson and nephew Mark Wilson; tenderly missed by dear friend Patti Prest, sisters Diana Nemiroff, Frederica Wilson and Alexandra Wilson (Paul-André Baril), sister-in-law Deborah Wilson, nieces Samantha Nemiroff and Laurel Moyse and nephews Noah Nemiroff, Samuel Wilson and Frédéric Baril. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Bruyère Foundation. Funeral Co-operative of Ottawa www.fco-cfo.coop 613-288-2689

