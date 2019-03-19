SMELLIE, MARK TIMOTHY It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Timothy Smellie announces his passing on March 15, 2019 at the age of 54. He leaves behind his mother Barbara Saunders, step-father Walter Saunders, his brother David Smellie, sister Renee Smith and his two nephews Chris and Jack. They say there is a reason, they say time will heal. Neither time or reason will change the way we feel. Gone are the days we shared together, but in our hearts you will always be there. The gates of memories will never close. We miss you more than anyone knows. A memorial service will be held at Bloordale United Church, 4258 Bloor Street West in Etobicoke, on Friday, March 22nd at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019