SANO, MARK WARREN January 3, 1968 - October 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Mark Sano on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the young age of 52, with his family by his side. Mark was born on January 3, 1968 in Scarborough to Frank and Shirley Sano. He received his BBM at Ryerson University in 1991 and worked in and around the financial industry throughout his career, most recently with Fidelity Investments. Mark was a natural athlete and avid sportsman. Sports came easily to him. Growing up he played hockey and tennis, and he excelled at both. However, the sport that brought him the most joy was skiing, a love he shared with his parents and sister from a young age. He loved being on the hill and looked forward to sharing this passion with his three children. Many happy childhood memories were built around family ski trips in the winter and camping trips with extended family and friends in the summer. Mark was a loving husband to Natasha, amazing and supportive father to Lauren, Matthew and Ryan; devoted son to Frank and Shirley Sano; cherished brother to Tracee Sano (Bob), fun uncle to Nevin and Zenia, and a very special nephew to Henry. He will be dearly missed by a large circle of extended family and friends who will remember him for his big smile, his compassion and respect for others, and unwavering positivity and resilience, even in the face of a life-threatening illness. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Dennis Kim at Princess Margaret Hospital, for his compassionate care of Mark for the last 18 months. Additional thanks go out to Toronto General Hospital ER and Medical Surgical ICU staff who did everything possible to save our beloved Mark. While the family would like to have a large and inclusive ceremony for Mark, COVID restrictions do not allow for this to happen. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada in Mark's name would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through the Highland Chapel (Scarborough) website Guestbook for Mark Sano.



