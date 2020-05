Or Copy this URL to Share

ZUK, MARK July 13, 1957 - May 25, 2020 Dear husband of Dawn-Ann (Kirlik). Son of the late Ledia and Alex Zuk. Son-in-law to Olga and the late George Kirlik, brother-in-law to Leanne Allison, uncle to Amarah and Brody. Mark will be greatly missed by his loved ones and the many family and friends whose lives he touched. Heartbroken.



