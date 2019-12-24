CARRINGTON, MARKIE Markie Carrington passed away peacefully at the age of 75, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital. Beloved husband of Jessica for 49 years. Loving father of Kevin and Nicole. Markie is survived by his brothers Henderson (Barbados) and Edison (Canada). He will be fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. Treasured by many friends and family both here in Canada, Barbados, USA and London, England. Family and friends will be received at Highland Funeral Home, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, northeast corner of 16th Ave. and Hwy. 404 (905-887-8600), on Friday, December 27th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Grace Anglican Church, 19 Parkway Avenue, Markham, ON, Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Barbados Canada Foundation would be appreciated. Donations may be made online through www.canadahelps.org or by cheque to Barbados Canada Foundation, 5 Lamont Avenue, Toronto, ON M1S 1A8.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019