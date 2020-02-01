|
STONEHOUSE, MARLENE A. June 24, 1933 - January 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marlene Stonehouse on January 24, 2020, at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, loving family at her side. Marlene was in her 86th year. A life well lived. Marlene will be remembered fondly for her love of world travel. From interesting mementos she collected on her trips, to discussions about where she was planning to travel next, no location ever too exotic or far away. When not travelling, Marlene was an active member in her community, dedicating 21 years as a hospital volunteer. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Lloyd. Marlene will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dear mother to Terry (Kathy), Linda, Patsy (Steve), Nancy (Jeff), Kathy (Alex) and Tom (Brenda). Cherished grandmother to Craig, Taylor, Shawn, David, Michael, Karey, Sara and Valerie. Kind sister to Louise, aunt to Karen and Kim (Ron), great-aunt to Jeffrey, Matthew and Janice. Close friend to Cathy, Mary, Ruth, John and "Daisy". Special thanks to staff at the Central Local Health Integration Network, Mackenzie Health and Hill House Hospice for their compassionate care. In memorium donation to Hill House Hospice appreciated. A private celebration of life will follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020