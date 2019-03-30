BLISS, MARLENE Marlene Bliss, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 3, 2019. The daughter of Kay Lewicki and Charles Bliss, Marlene was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but lived most of her life in Toronto, a city that she loved! Under the direction of Arthur Smialowski, Marlene became the first female medical photographer in Canada, was a founding member of the Biological Photographic Association of Canada and was a member of the Professional Photographers of Ontario. She went on to initiate the Medical Photography Department at Wellesley Hospital. Her medical teaching films were used in conferences around the world. Although her heart always remained with the Wellesley, she moved on to try industrial photography with TTC, retiring in 1997. Cremation has taken place with a memorial to occur at the family cottage in Manitoba. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE BLISS.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019