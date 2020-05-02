BURTON, Marlene (nee BOYCE) April 23, 2020 With heavy broken hearts, we sadly announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Marlene. She passed away with family support and in love's embrace, peacefully to be with the Lord, on April 23, 2020. An incredible woman of strength, love and compassion. Marlene was a sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Marlene will be deeply missed by family; survived by her husband Winston; daughters Sandy and Suzy Carby; stepchildren Andrew, Odele and Michael; brother Keith, (Sharon) Humphrey as well as her grandson Micah Carby, nieces; Theonna, (Rich) Mariko, Keomi, and Mioko, grandnieces and nephew; Bryre, Miles and Luna. Marlene will also be deeply missed by her cousins, extended family, and many friends here, abroad and in her native home of Barbados. In memory of our kind-hearted woman, may we treasure family, love fully, laugh deeply and live life as it comes. A private viewing, service and interment is by invitation only as permitted by law to be held at Pine Hills Funeral Home (625 Birchmount Road). A celebration of Marlene's life will be announced and take place at a later date, when life can truly be celebrated again and when hugs are permitted. Friends may sign the book of condolences at etouch.ca In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory can be made to your Local Food Bank or charity of choice.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.