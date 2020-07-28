HICKS, MARLENE DIANE October 17, 1940 - July 25, 2020 A kind and gentle soul has made its way to Heaven. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mother and Grandmother. In her 80th year, at the Willowgrove Long Term Care residence in Ancaster, Ontario, Mom passed peacefully after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Predeceased by the love of her life, John (2003), daughter of Marjorie and Melvin Watson, loving sister to Carol Steven (2000) and older brother Ken Watson (2020). Cherished and devoted mother and grandmother to Lynn (Kyle Balloch) their children, Elizabeth (Tim Henbrey), Jessica (Brandon Hamilton) and Gregory (Katie), Beverley Harden, her children, Bradley (Josie) and Valerie, John (Claudia), his son Davis and Christine (Mike Page) their children, Alana Easto (Martin), Scott (Kelly) and Danielle (Matt). Born in "York" Toronto, Ontario, in 1940. Mom grew up in Parkdale where she met her sweetheart John, as a teen in the mid-1950's. They married young and started their busy family. In the early 1970's, the family moved to Oakville. Mom was a tireless worker and an amazing typist being employed in secretarial positions. She had a long career at St. Mildred's Lightbourn School in Oakville and then finished her working years at Glenn Arbour Academy in Burlington. She absolutely loved being around young people and they always loved seeing her pleasant, smiling face and enjoying her witty humour. Mom had an immense love if music, movies, live theatre and popcorn! A meticulous dresser, she was beautiful, sweet, thoughtful and generous to a fault. She cared for and loved all her friends and family deeply. To further express this, you could always expect a card from the "card lady". She will be dearly missed by her close friend Pat Brady. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Place (Burlington), Deerview Crossing (Hamilton). Deerview Memory Living and Willowgrove, where she received wonderful care during the last months of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's memory can be made to the Hamilton-Halton Alzheimer Society or the Huntington Society of Canada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass and interment on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
