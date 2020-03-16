Home

MARLENE DONNA WEEDON


1937 - 2020
WEEDON, MARLENE DONNA September 18, 1937 - March 7, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Marlene Donna Weedon, at the age of 82, at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, ON, after a lengthy illness with cancer. Marlene is survived by husband Richard, children Allen (Tanya) and Marla. Grandchildren Jessica, Matthew and Emma. Marlene will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews in Ontario and New Jersey, USA. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. "Those who weave colour into our lives leave us with a tapestry of beautiful memories." Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020
