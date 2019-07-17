O'BRIEN, MARLENE ELVA It is with broken hearts and great sadness that our family announces the passing of Marlene Elva O'Brien on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Loving mother to Allan Teal (Lynne). Dear sister to Sharyn Grout (Frank), grandmother to Richard Teal (Meylin) and Brandi Teal. Great-grandmother to Dominique, Leah and David. Dear aunt to Shannon (Chris) and Laura (Steve). Great-aunt to Kaitlyn and Liam. Closest friends Chris Stuart (John) and Fran Burke (Joe). Her love and kindness extended to everyone she met, we will love you forever. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ian Anderson House. (ianandersonhouse.com) Online condolences at www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019