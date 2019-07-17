MARLENE ELVA O'BRIEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE ELVA O'BRIEN.
Service Information
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON
M8V 1R2
(416)-251-7531
Obituary

O'BRIEN, MARLENE ELVA It is with broken hearts and great sadness that our family announces the passing of Marlene Elva O'Brien on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Loving mother to Allan Teal (Lynne). Dear sister to Sharyn Grout (Frank), grandmother to Richard Teal (Meylin) and Brandi Teal. Great-grandmother to Dominique, Leah and David. Dear aunt to Shannon (Chris) and Laura (Steve). Great-aunt to Kaitlyn and Liam. Closest friends Chris Stuart (John) and Fran Burke (Joe). Her love and kindness extended to everyone she met, we will love you forever. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ian Anderson House. (ianandersonhouse.com) Online condolences at www.hogle.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.