MASON, MARLENE GERTRUDE (nee DIETSCH) On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 our mother passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Born in Toronto on January 8, 1933 to parents Frank and Gertrude Dietsch. She is survived and will be missed by her three children Douglas Bruce Mason, Linda Mason-Grott (Brian) and Robert Alan Mason (Tammy) and her grandchildren Bruce, Connor, Taylor, Madeline, Eric, Jennifer, Julia, Dakota, Owen, Kyle and Cassie. She is also survived by her sister Kathleen Hawthorne (Dietsch). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Visitation at 12 noon followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.



