1/1
MARLENE GERTRUDE MASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASON, MARLENE GERTRUDE (nee DIETSCH) On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 our mother passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Born in Toronto on January 8, 1933 to parents Frank and Gertrude Dietsch. She is survived and will be missed by her three children Douglas Bruce Mason, Linda Mason-Grott (Brian) and Robert Alan Mason (Tammy) and her grandchildren Bruce, Connor, Taylor, Madeline, Eric, Jennifer, Julia, Dakota, Owen, Kyle and Cassie. She is also survived by her sister Kathleen Hawthorne (Dietsch). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Visitation at 12 noon followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved