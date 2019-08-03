NORRIS, MARLENE GRACE After a valiant battle with cancer, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in her 80th year. Beloved wife to the late Ken Norris. Loving mother to John (Lisa) and Jackie (Tim). Caring Nani to Jared, Jenna, Kendra and Willow. She will be missed by her brother Bill and sister-in-law Shirley (Don). Marlene will forever be in the hearts of her many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, (Albion Road and Hwy. 27), from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will commence at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the Glendale Chapel. Burial to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's name to the Bethell Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

