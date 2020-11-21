CAMERON, Marlene Joyce (nee COKER) Passed away peacefully with family by her side, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on November 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Cameron. Loving mother of Lori Cameron (Gary Kinley) and Debbie Cameron (Stephen Gesner). Proud grandmother of Cameron and Konrad. Dear sister of Byron (Hylda), Alan (Sonya) and the late Bruce Coker (Patricia). Sister-in-law to the late Joan and Gord Robinson. Cherished Aunt of Kelly, Colin, Jim, Jeff, Brent, Tanya, Dean and Dayle. She started her career as an elementary school teacher taking time off to raise her family and then returned to work in the giftware industry. She loved gardening and enjoyed painting. She cherished the time that she spent in Muskoka on Leonard Lake with family and friends. Watching her grandchildren grow up brought her much joy. She was a generous, strong, independent woman. Marlene moved to Oakville in 2015. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Palermo Village Retirement Residence for their kindness and skilled care, allowing Mom to maintain her independence. A Memorial Service for family will be held in Muskoka. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or JDRF.



