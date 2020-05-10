MARLENE LISTER
LISTER, MARLENE Passed away peacefully at the Deerwood Creek Care Community, Etobicoke, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Donald (2012). Loving mother of Kevin (Alice), Glenda (Doug) and Deanna (Brian). Cherished grandmother to Curtis, Amanda, Eric, Krista, Tara, Ashley, Kortney and several great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dan Hampsey, Jack Hampsey and the late Irene Peacock. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Barrie. Memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
