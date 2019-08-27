Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Marie SANTILLI. View Sign Service Information DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc. 3725 Keele Street Toronto , ON M3J 1N4 (416)-636-7027 Obituary

SANTILLI, Marlene Marie (nee BOMBEN) September 17, 1956 - August 24, 2019 It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of Marlene Marie Santilli on Saturday, August 24th in the tranquility of her home, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Donato for more than four decades, loving mother of Adriano (Patricia) and Vanessa (Daniele), proud nonna of Savannah, devoted daughter of Eligio and Fiorina and affectionate sister to Daniella (Primo). Cherished zia to Nadine (Victor), Steven (Phyllis), Linda (Ante) and Marisa (John). She will be forever remembered by extended family and dear friends. A faith-filled mother and wife with a heart of gold, Marlene devoted her life to her family. Her strength of character, zest for life and loving nature made her an example to all of what it means to live a life of joy and purpose. Her selflessness defined her as she took great pleasure in going above and beyond to help her family thrive – always putting herself second. She taught us that success is not measured by the material, but by love. A fashion designer by trade, she loved her time working in design – in particular her time spent designing for Ralph Lauren. Over the years her work varied: working at a fabric store, as a bank teller and supply teaching elementary school students. Her longest serving role was helping her husband Donato start a successful stone masonry business, where she ran the day-to-day operations. She unleashed her passion for design once again when she launched Intrinzic Design, a heating and cooling pad business. Her enthusiasm was contagious as she loved picking out patterns, taking part in craft fairs and drumming up new product ideas. Of all the jobs she had, the one she valued most was that of mother, wife and nonna. Truly, she was our angel on earth with a heart of service. Marlene was a huge Scrabble enthusiast, loved long walks through High Park, gardening in the illustrious garden and flowerbeds that she and Donato kept, and always looked forward to yearly family camping trips. She had the strength and courage of a lion as she battled cancer. During her fight, she continued to live her life and appreciate everyday blessings. Even at the height of her illness, she never complained and her vibrant personality continued to shine. During the fight of her life, she still put her family first. She taught us unconditional love, and for that, we are forever grateful. Her legacy will live on in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at DeMarco Funeral Home at 3725 Keele St. in Toronto (located on Keele, south of Finch). Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church located at 1789 Lawrence Ave. West. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Woodbridge.

