MINTZ, Marlene It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden yet peaceful passing of Marlene, on November 16, 2020, with her loving daughter Barbara by her side. Beloved mother to Linda, Gordon, Karen and Barbara. Loving sister to Steini, Dave, Carl, Franklin, Jack and Bill. Caring grandma to Travis, Ryan, Craig, Stephen, Korey and Kristopher. Great-grandma to 6. Marlene was strong-willed and ambitious which came from her Icelandic lineage. As per Marlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held after the Holiday Season. For updates and to place a condolence or memory, please visit