1/1
Marlene MINTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MINTZ, Marlene It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden yet peaceful passing of Marlene, on November 16, 2020, with her loving daughter Barbara by her side. Beloved mother to Linda, Gordon, Karen and Barbara. Loving sister to Steini, Dave, Carl, Franklin, Jack and Bill. Caring grandma to Travis, Ryan, Craig, Stephen, Korey and Kristopher. Great-grandma to 6. Marlene was strong-willed and ambitious which came from her Icelandic lineage. As per Marlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held after the Holiday Season. For updates and to place a condolence or memory, please visit

www.giffenmackdanforth.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved