WAGGONER, Marlene June 20, 1940 – November 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Marlene's passing in Burbank, California, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Geraldine (nee Doty) and Cecil Hayward and her husband, Bert. She is survived by her son, Mark (Karen) and grandson, Michael. She will be greatly missed by her loving aunts, Bernice and Lorraine, as well as many cousins and extended family in Canada. Marlene was born in Toronto and moved to California as a child. She settled in Burbank and loved southern California, but enjoyed returning to Toronto, often to attend the annual family picnic. She worked for Disney Studios for 30 years and was admired and respected by her co- workers as an intelligent, independent and hard- working lady who was always ready and willing to help others. She faithfully served at St. Finbar Catholic Church and enjoyed her time teaching Sunday school. Marlene loved to travel, and especially enjoyed her recent trip to the Holy Land. Happy and outgoing, she loved to spend time with friends, going to the opera, or hosting a game night at her house - always a time filled with much laughter. She was a lifelong dog lover. We will miss her lovely smile and beautiful bright eyes. A private service will be held at the San Fernando Mission, in Mission Hills, California. A Mass in her honour will be celebrated as soon as conditions allow. In keeping with Marlene's wishes, please consider making a memorial donation to the Burbank Animal Shelter at burbankanimalshelter.org