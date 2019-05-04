Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLIES SANDS. View Sign Service Information Dods & McNair Funeral Home 21 First Street Orangeville , ON L9W 2C8 (519)-941-1392 Obituary

SANDS, MARLIES Died peacefully at the Farm near Loretto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in her 80th year, surrounded by family. She will always be remembered for her love of family, friends and "The Farm" as well as her devotion to and enjoyment of, life with her late husband, Alan. Marlies was a seemingly unstoppable force, always full of energy, enthusiasm and courage, who embraced life and all it had to offer. This was evident to anyone who knew her. She loved to entertain and decorated the Farm for every occasion inside and out. Whether it was Christmas, Easter, a Birthday, a change of seasons, or just a simple dinner with friends, no detail was overlooked. Her culinary skills were legendary and she made sure nobody left the table hungry. Twelve people for Thanksgiving...best to order a 28 pound turkey and bring it home on the back of her Harley! Whether on a picnic run with the old cars or camping, Marlies was the one who pulled out a table cloth and brought along those little extras to add a touch of style and class. Marlies loved to travel, which she did often with Alan and continued to do so after his passing last year. Sharing his sense of adventure, she never let age limit what she should or shouldn't do. She got her motorcycle license at the age of 60 and continued to ride until the age of 77. She was fortunate to have travelled extensively around the world and enthusiastically shared stories of her many adventures. Always planning the next trip kept her and Alan young at heart and full of life and adventures. She shared Alan's passion for antique cars and was an active member of both the Morgan Sports Car Club and the Headwaters British Car Club. Marlies made an indelible impression on everyone she met. She lived life on her own terms, doing everything with kindness, grace and class, yet in a casual, humble way. She was selfless and was always looking to see how she could help others, never asking anything in return. Everyone saw something in her that they admired and respected. Marlies touched so many lives and she will be missed immensely by all who knew her. Goodbye Marlies, Mom, Oma and thank you for being part of our lives. We are forever grateful for your love and the time we had together. Condolences may be offered to the family at

