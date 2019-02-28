HERMAN, MAROLYN L. (nee MORRIS) May 13, 1943 - February 22, 2019 Peacefully in her sleep, after a long illness. Survived by her husband Gene, daughters Jennifer and Julie (Jon) Murray, beloved grandchildren Kaelen, Simon and Kate, and dear brother Bob (Annie) Morris. Predeceased by her elder brother Gary (Pat) Morris. Marolyn was a devoted teacher for the Scarborough Board of Education and loved cooking and music. We will miss her smile and quirky sense of humour. Our thanks to the staff at Markhaven Home for Seniors.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAROLYN L. HERMAN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019