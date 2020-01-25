Home

WASSINK, MARTEN P. August 6, 1926 - January 22, 2020 Suddenly, at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Marten, beloved husband of over 70 years to Isobel (nee Folliott) of Kettleby. Dear father of Patricia and her husband Peter Hubbard of Barrie, Ann and her husband Jim Marshall of Palgrave and Jill and her husband Kelly Thompson of Minesing. Predeceased by his daughter Brenda Crouse. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Janine, Candice, Kerry, Sarah, Jennifer and Evan and great-grandfather of six. Also survived by his sister Mary Rogers of Innisfil. Friends may call at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m. Interment Kettleby Cemetery. Donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
