LEAMEN, MARTHA ALBERTA In Memory March 9, 1925 - August 25, 2020 Martha Leamen (nee Stewart) passed away peacefully at home, on August 25, 2020, surrounded by family. She was very fortunate to have celebrated her 95th birthday with a family party in March, just days prior to the start of COVID lockdown. Martha was the beloved wife of Art for 66 years, and dearly missed him and their "road trips" when he predeceased her in 2015. She was the loving mother to Eddie (Alyce), the late Harvey, the late Randy (Heather), Gail (Barry), Barry, Cheryl (Peter), and Lynne, and the very proud grandma to 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In her eyes, the more the merrier. She was born in Goodwood, Ontario to Isabella (Taylor) and George Stewart, and was the younger sister to Murray and Winnie (Walker). Although she eventually moved away from Goodwood, she maintained her ties to the people and the area, and had an amazing knowledge of the local history and the family connections of many of the residents. She made it a point to return for the various "dinners" put on by the Goodwood United Church, so she could reconnect and visit with her many friends. Martha and Art lived for many years in Scarborough, and raised their family there. She was an active member of the Hospital Auxiliary at Scarborough Centenary and worked in the Gift shop for many years. She and Art were long time active members of the United Church (Church of the Master, Washington United, and Trinity United) and numerous social church groups. They moved to Newmarket in 1986 to be closer to family. She enjoyed music, and played piano for theatre groups as a teenager, and later played piano and organ for family weddings, as well as her own enjoyment. She had numerous creative interests such as sewing, quilting, and knitting, and worked for several years for Lizanne's Fabric Store, taking full advantage of the staff discounts offered. Family, and food were very important to her, and they always went together. She was always ready, with a turkey in the freezer, to take part in a family party, or a road trip if it included a meal at the half-way point. In later years, she developed a love of the buffet at Mandarin, where she could enjoy whatever she wanted. She was very disappointed that eating-out was not possible due to COVID. Martha was part of the amazing "super-generation", who grew up with a strong work ethic, a clear moral compass, and an obvious love of family and friends. She enjoyed a long, active life with many friendships. She will certainly be missed. Visitation will take place at Roadhouse and Rose on Monday. August 31, from 3-5 p.m. Please call Roadhouse to RSVP a time slot: 1st Visitation 3-4 p.m., or 2nd Visitation 4-5 p.m. Outdoor funeral service (for limited numbers as per COVID) at Goodwood Cemetery, on Tuesday, September 1st, 11 a.m. Please bring masks; Bring lawn chairs and umbrellas if needed. Donations may be made to The War Amps / Child Amputee Program (CHAMPS) at donate.waramps.ca