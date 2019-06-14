AMODEO, Martha October 12, 1924 - June 11, 2019 In loving memory of Martha Amodeo. Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. Predeceased by her Husband Richard and survived by her 5 Children, Joe (Linda), Rick, Marie, Cathy (Joe) and Kelly (Kevin). Friends and family may call to the Trull Funeral Home, 1111 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, June 14, 2019 for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Trull Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 14, 2019