BAIRD, (ANNA) MARTHA (nee McDONALD) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on December 17, 2019, in her 100th year. Wife of the late George Love Baird (deceased 1988). Mother of Doug (Mary Pieterse), Ruth Milton (Truman McKenzie) and Jean Baird (George Bowering). Grandmother of Kelly Doyle (Mark), Nancy Milton, Dhanya and Chandri Baird, Sebastian Roberts and Bronwyn Dixon (deceased 2006). Cherished Gigi to Korly and Nate Regan, Cameron and Maya Doyle. Martha will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends, she is the last of the nine McDonald children. A longtime resident of Collingwood, Martha spent the last 14 years near family at the Regency Retirement Home in Port Credit and Wenleigh LTC in Oakville. As Martha wished, cremation has taken place with interment to follow in Collingwood at a later date. Online condolences can be made at skinnerandmiddlebrook.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, 459 Hume Street, Collingwood, ON L9Y 1W9.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019