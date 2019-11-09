Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA ELIZABETH (MARTY) ROYLE. View Sign Obituary

ROYLE, MARTHA (MARTY) ELIZABETH (nee CHUBB) July 14, 1943 - November 4, 2019 In her 77th year, Marty Royle of Pickering, Ontario (formerly of Toronto), peacefully passed away at the Ajax/Pickering Hospital. Marty is survived by her two sisters, Sue Tefft (Don) and Annabel Thorpe (Peter), predeceased by brother Richard Chubb. Marty was a loving aunt to Laura, Andrew, Frank, Kathryn, Carolyn, Rosemary, Alan and Michelle, and a great-aunt to Corey, Simon, Karl, Leah, Robert, Ryan, Rebekah, Hannah, Isaac, Matthew, Melissa, Juno, Rylee and Jaxon. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and her many supportive friends and neighbours. Marty enjoyed a long and compassionate nursing career, after graduating from Toronto General Hospital Nursing school in 1965. Marty was a lifelong chorister and an active member of St. Martin's Church and choir, along with many other choirs over the years. As a nature enthusiast, salsa dancer, gardener, photographer, baker, traveler, and a hippie at heart, Marty lived life to the fullest. Marty will be remembered for her warm hospitality, her infectious laugh and her generosity. Family and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Life service to be held at St. Martin's Anglican Church, 1203 Saint Martin's Drive, Pickering ON, L1W 1M9, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception of light refreshments will follow at the church. The family is grateful to the doctors and nursing staff at the Ajax/Pickering Hospital, along with the many healthcare professionals who provided excellent and compassionate care over the last few years. Marty was passionate about many causes including the conservation of the Rouge Valley, the Pickering Naturalists and any organization dedicated to caring for humanity. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.

ROYLE, MARTHA (MARTY) ELIZABETH (nee CHUBB) July 14, 1943 - November 4, 2019 In her 77th year, Marty Royle of Pickering, Ontario (formerly of Toronto), peacefully passed away at the Ajax/Pickering Hospital. Marty is survived by her two sisters, Sue Tefft (Don) and Annabel Thorpe (Peter), predeceased by brother Richard Chubb. Marty was a loving aunt to Laura, Andrew, Frank, Kathryn, Carolyn, Rosemary, Alan and Michelle, and a great-aunt to Corey, Simon, Karl, Leah, Robert, Ryan, Rebekah, Hannah, Isaac, Matthew, Melissa, Juno, Rylee and Jaxon. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and her many supportive friends and neighbours. Marty enjoyed a long and compassionate nursing career, after graduating from Toronto General Hospital Nursing school in 1965. Marty was a lifelong chorister and an active member of St. Martin's Church and choir, along with many other choirs over the years. As a nature enthusiast, salsa dancer, gardener, photographer, baker, traveler, and a hippie at heart, Marty lived life to the fullest. Marty will be remembered for her warm hospitality, her infectious laugh and her generosity. Family and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Life service to be held at St. Martin's Anglican Church, 1203 Saint Martin's Drive, Pickering ON, L1W 1M9, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception of light refreshments will follow at the church. The family is grateful to the doctors and nursing staff at the Ajax/Pickering Hospital, along with the many healthcare professionals who provided excellent and compassionate care over the last few years. Marty was passionate about many causes including the conservation of the Rouge Valley, the Pickering Naturalists and any organization dedicated to caring for humanity. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019

