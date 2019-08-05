GOUGH, Martha (nee LADYKA) Suddenly at Chester Village on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 92. Martha Gough (nee Ladyka) was born June 30, 1927 in the Ukrainian part of the USSR and lost her parents in the Stalin famine. She came to Canada in 1948 after surviving a Ukrainian orphanage. She then spent WWII with an SS Officer and his family and three years in an American Army displaced persons' camp before Canada accepted her. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Survived by her loving children: Susan, Barbara and Jim (Walter Kyle). Special thanks to her private caregivers Diane, Sandra, Ellen, Maria, Jas, Marissa, Lourdes and the staff, friends, family members and cats at Chester Village who did their best to help her find some pleasure and some Turtles in her last years. Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue at Main, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Peter Giffen Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow that afternoon at Woodlands Cemetery, Hamilton. Donations may be made to the World Food Programme, Heart & Stroke, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2019