VANDERNEUT, Martha Helena (nee ZYDEL) March 13, 1922 - March 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Martha, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Eatonville Care Centre, 12 days after her 97th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Teunis (Tony) in 1982. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Gonda (Karin, Joanneke and husband Arie), Leida (Darryl), Tilly and son-in-law Bill (Rob and Jon). Born in Utrecht, The Netherlands. She was the youngest of 10 children. Predeceased by all her siblings. The family of 5 immigrated to Canada in 1953. Martha had an active social life and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing bingo. She played a mean harmonica! Special thanks to all the nursing staff and PSW's at Eatonville for their excellent, unconditional care over the years. Visitation at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Tot ziens
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019