Martha McDOWELL

McDOWELL, Martha (nee BROWN) December 24, 1927-July 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 92. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Robert George McDowell. Robert and Martha married in 1954 and raised their four children in Toronto. Martha was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Mom kept us laughing with her good-natured banter and her great sense of humor. She was an amazing baker and was well known for her pies and tarts. Mom was happiest spending time with her family. Martha was the dearly loved mom to Steve (Roberta), Gary, Derrick (Tina) and Gord (Andrea). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Michael (Aileen), Robbie (Nicole), Kathleen, Angela (Randy), David (Katie), Patricia, Greer and great-grandchildren Jackson and Addison. Survived by her sister Margaret, brother Arch (Edna) and sister-in-law Alice. Predeceased by her parents Sarah and Robert Brown and by her brothers John, Bert, sister-in-law Rita and brother-in-law Alex. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Her warmth and kindness will be forever missed. Special thanks to the P.S.W's and palliative care team. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, any donations you wish to make in memory of Martha may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made via www.etouch.ca