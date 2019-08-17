Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA "PAT" MUSKETT. View Sign Obituary

MUSKETT, MARTHA "PAT" (nee JONES) After a long battle with illness, Martha passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, at Peterborough Extendicare with family by her side. Martha will be sadly missed by her devoted husband and best friend, Tom Muskett. Cherished twin sister of Beth Carr and loving aunt of nieces, Nancy Winegar (Neil Smith) and Lou-Anne Carr and nephews, Ab (Marilyn) and Bill Carr, plus numerous great-nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. Predeceased by sisters Linda (Charlie) Coles and Mauvie Jones and nephews, Charlie and David Coles. Born on November 13, 1928, in Gravenhurst, Ontario, daughter of Welsh immigrants Joe and Annie Jones, Martha lived a full and active life pursuing many interests, as well as maintaining a career as both an executive assistant and legal assistant. A dynamic force with a keen wit and insatiable interest in the world around her, Martha was active in both political and community projects, together with being an involved member of the United Church. She fulfilled her love of music by performing with many choirs, including Gilbert and Sullivan productions. Martha's family would like to thank Peterborough Extendicare and Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their care over the last few months. A service in celebration of Martha's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Trinity United Church in Peterborough. Reception to follow. A private family service will be held for her interment later in September. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

