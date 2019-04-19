VON HECZEY, MARTHA It saddens us to announce the death of our beloved Martha Von Heczey, who died peacefully on April 11, 2019. We will be hosting a memorial to celebrate the life of Martha on April 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish (432 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto). We will then go to Mount Pleasant Cemetery to say our final goodbye.
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2019