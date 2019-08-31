QUERRY, Marthe Passed peacefully at home in her 90th year with her family by her side. Marthe was a devoted mother to son Paul and his wife Ingrid. She is now reunited with her husband Al, the love of her life. We would like to acknowledge the loving care she received from her favourite niece Lorraine. She will be missed dearly by her many good friends, especially Rita, Marg and Edna. To honour Marthe's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019