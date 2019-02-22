BAZINET, Martial "Marty" Albert It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marty Bazinet, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Loving husband of Joan Fiset, devoted father of Edouard "Eddie". Brother of Michele (Wayne Brown), Paul (late Michelle) and Julie (Larry Hoover). The family would like to thank the staff at Michael Garron Hospital, for the excellent care they provided. A Memorial service will be held on, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church (72 Main St., Toronto). Visitation will commence at 10:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's name can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019