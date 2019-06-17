MULLEN, MARTIN BENEDICT It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Martin Benedict on June 14, 2019 in his 77th year, surrounded by his family after a long illness. Martin will now be reunited with the love of his life, wife and best friend the late Colleen Mullen (nee Doyle). He will be forever loved, cherished and missed by his daughters Erin and Shannon and son-in-law Charlie. Martin was born in Dublin, Ireland on July 22, 1942 to the late Albert and Bridget Mullen and is survived by his loving brother Michael (Ann) and sister Breda (predeceased Edward) and was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Albert. Martin was a much-loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to nephews and nieces in Canada and Ireland and will be truly missed. Sincere thanks to the Palliative Care Unit staff at Bridgepoint Health for their phenomenal care, compassion and kindness. Funeral Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Prayers in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand, Slan Agus Beannacht de Leath.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019