BRENNAN, MARTIN "DERMOT" Born June 7, 1944, Dublin, Ireland, died May 9, 2020, Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Loving husband of Marie Lenore Brennan (nee Levesque), proud father of Brian Brennan and Denise Del Giudice and devoted grandfather of Catherine Brennan and Brennan Del Giudice. Survived by his beloved sisters Justine Casey and Margaret Sinnott, his "older" brother-in-law Matt Sinnott, daughter-in-law Dina Brennan, son-in-law Chris Del Giudice and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Josie Brennan, his brother Kevin and his brother-in-law Tommy Casey.

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
