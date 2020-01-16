Home

MARSHALL, MARTIN CALVIN 1932 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 87. Dearly beloved husband of the late Daisy Marshall (nee Harris). Loving father of Calvin, Anderson Rock, Catherine McClean and the late Sandra. Cherished grandfather of Neil Thorne and Henderson. Great-grandfather of Jayanna Thorne. Dear brother of the late Ethelbert Marshall and uncle of Oswald Lewis, Junior and Nicole. Martin will be fondly remembered by the Barnes family, Belle family, many distant family and friends in Barbados, Trinidad, United Kingdom and USA. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7–9 p.m. and at St. Hugh and St. Edmund Anglican Church, 7314 Goreway Dr., on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020
