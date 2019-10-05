SIMPSON, MARTIN ERIC 1928 - 2019 Peacefully, Eric passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Sadly missed by loving wife Marilyn and sons Peter, Paul and John (Ann), sister-in-law Ann-Lane Kelly, as well as many nieces and nephews in England, Scotland and California. Eric was predeceased by sisters Nan, Doris, Violet and May and brothers Thomas and Terrence. Born and raised in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England, Eric trained as a draftsman before coming to Canada. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), Toronto, on Monday, October 7th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 8th at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Ave., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019