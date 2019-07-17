Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN JANSEN. View Sign Service Information McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main Street East Milton , ON L9T 1N5 (905)-878-4452 Obituary

JANSEN, MARTIN It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Marty on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family. Marty is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Gayle and his children, Joel (Lisa) and Katie. Dear son-in-law of Howard Bonham. Forever missed by his best friend Charli. Marty was the proud business owner and founder of Jule Enterprises which fostered him many friendships in the Austin Healey community. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton 905-878-4452, from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., Milton, followed by interment at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. Reception to follow at St. Volodymyr Cultural Center, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville, L6M 4H9. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations in memory of Marty to Halton Children's Aid Foundation, Trillium Health Partners Cardiac Surgical Unit, Carlo Fidani Regional Cancer Centre, or One Roof Youth Homeless Shelter in Kitchener, would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

