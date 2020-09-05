JAEGER, MARTIN JEROME Martin passed at North York General Hospital in Toronto on August 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Winnipeg, MB, April 9, 1938, Martin lived in Winnipeg; Palo Alto, CA; St. John's, NL and Toronto, ON. Martin graduated from East Kildonan Collegiate ('54) and United College ('60). He studied at Stanford before teaching at Memorial University and then working almost 30 years at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs as a Senior Policy Analyst. Leveraging his powerful memory, Martin enjoyed chess and cards – bridge in later years, attaining Life Member status. A sports enthusiast, he often backed the underdogs. He enjoyed playing recreational softball and tennis and reading tomes on history, politics and social issues. On a lighter side, he enjoyed watching MASH and Seinfeld. Martin contributed to the community, donating time and money to worthy causes. He served as President of the Chess Federation of Canada and volunteered on the boards of his housing co-op/condominium and tennis associations. He weighed in on political matters of local, provincial and national natures. Should chess clocks be subject to taxation? Should private schools receive government funding? Martin had an off-the-wall sense of humour. His booming laugh, which often erupted following one of his own witticisms, was enjoyed by family and nearby diners. In July 2014, Martin wed Bernice (Be) Klasky in a ceremony attended by family and friends. Together, they enjoyed tennis, opera, ballet, theatre and travelling. Martin valued the friendships he formed over his lifetime; he had a strong sense of commitment and duty to things he deemed important and necessary. Martin will be missed by Be and her family, his sons Lev (Shlomit) and Hal (Laura), granddaughter Zohar, sister-in-law Miriam and cousin Arnold Shapiro (Carol), among many others.



