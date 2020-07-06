1/
MARTIN JOHN KONDRAT
KONDRAT, MARTIN JOHN December 8, 1946 Passed away peacefully at home (London, ON) on Friday, June 12, 2020 at age 74. Martin was predeceased by father Stanislaw and mother Caroline along with sister Pauline (Cliff). Left to mourn are wife and friend Rose Marie and step-children James and Ashley. Father of Nikki, Zoe (Tom) and Philip (Shawna) and grandchildren Keenan, Kolin, Kyle, Faith, Ciera, Summer, Shiloh and Cora-Lee. Will be sadly missed by numerous family, friends and co-workers who encountered Martin's spirit along life's journey. You will be forever in our hearts! You had a youthful spirit and were taken from us all too soon. We love you and miss you.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
