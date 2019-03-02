McINALLY, Martin It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Martin, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 53. Loving and proud father of Kyla and Brianna. Much loved brother of Terry (Gale) and Ian. Cherished nephew of Peter (Anne) Farrell. Martin will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends for visitation at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (North of Rexdale Blvd.), on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019