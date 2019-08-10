MULDOON, MARTIN Professor Emeritus February 28, 1939 - August 1, 2019 It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Martin Eugene Muldoon after a short illness. Martin is acknowledged by all who knew him as having been an extraordinarily patient, gentle, wise man who always kept a cool head and had a delightful sense of humour. He was always supportive of his family and many friends. One old friend remembers him as "a man of few words, but much presence". Martin was born in Co. Mayo, Ireland to Peter and Margaret (Hopkins) Muldoon. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the National University of Ireland Galway and in 1960 he immigrated to Canada to pursue his Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Alberta. In 1966, he accepted a position at York University where his career was to last almost 40 years. In 1977 he married Judith Anne ("Jay") Wall. Together they raised three daughters, Christine (J.E.D. LaCoste), Heather (Robert Weikel, Jr.) and Sarah. In addition to teaching and research, Martin acted as an advisor and graduate supervisor; gave talks on mathematics to high school and elementary school students; organized conferences; acted on academic committees; and played an active role in his union. Muldoon was a member of the SIAM Activity Group on Orthogonal Polynomials and Special Functions; the Canadian Society for History and Philosophy of Mathematics; and Science for Peace. Muldoon was devoted to York and although he retired in 2003, he continued teaching part-time and stayed connected to the university until the very end. Martin was predeceased by his parents and one older sister, Mary Muldoon. His gentle, protective presence will be missed by his wife and daughters, sons-in-law and grandson, Gabriel. To his birth family their historian and storyteller is gone. He is sadly mourned by Eileen; Ursula (Bill); Pat (Eileen); Bernie (John); Lucy (James); Peter (Mary); Colm (Maggie); and Shane (Michelle), his many nieces and nephews, cousins and relatives, neighbours, colleagues and friends on both sides of the ocean. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13th. Martin was most involved in Science for Peace and in lieu of flowers donations would be gratefully received. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Slán agus beannacht (Goodbye and blessings)
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019